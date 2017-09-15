Die Polizei teilte mit, sie habe Kenntnis von einem Vorfall an der Haltestelle Parsons Green. Pendler haben laut der britischen "The Sun" Verbrennungen im Gesicht davongetragen. 

Dieses Foto, das auf Twitter gepostet wurde, soll den Lidl-Sack zeigen, in dem sich ein noch brennender Plastikbehälter. Dessen Inhalt soll explodiert sein. Die Informationen sind allerdings nicht gesichert: 

Die Polizei ist mit einem Grossaufgebot vor Ort: 

Update folgt.