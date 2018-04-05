I read recently 81% of 8 year old youths play video games. My thoughts on whether or not this is a problem and how we've worked with our youths who also love video games.

I read recently 81% of eight year old youths play video games. This was reported as shocking and possibly very bad news. As a parent of older teenagers, I’m not so certain. Here are some thoughts I have as a parent raising two youths who love video games.

The first time I saw the image above amazed me. I sat on a sofa behind my son to watch him play Assassin’s Creed, specifically, as he rode a horse up over a hill and looked down on Jerusalem. Except it wasn’t in the past few years. The moving world on the screen was the Third Crusade, 1189 to 1192. A few minutes later, my son was off his horse and stood on the church tower you see above.