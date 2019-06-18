On official occasions, he appears in noble uniforms. Privately he dresses rather – let’s say particular: The Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as Rama X. On Sunday evening he showed up at the Seehotel Kastanienbaum near Lucerne, Switzerland, dressed in a crop top revealing his belly. Pictures, that a reader of our newspaper shot, prove that.

At the Hotel itself, nobody wanted to confirm the high attendance. According to statements from several readers, King Rama X and his entire entourage drove from the village to the Seehotel Kastanienbaum. There he made a half-hour break at about 6:45 pm before returning the same route. Servants approach only kneeling A reader who filmed the event was having a great time. «A King in a cropped dress, that looks rather weird» he says. The staff had saluted. When they approached Rama X, it was only on their knees. They followed the King, who apparently only went to the toilet in the Seehotel and drank a glass of water, at every turn. Kneeling on the ground, one of them held the King's racing bike. As he drove off, he was followed by his entourage, equipped with helmet cameras.

Thus, it’s now public, what happens on the royal excursions. It is unclear, however, what exactly Rama X is doing in central Switzerland. A real round trip by bike? Or just short breaks? The Thai Embassy does not want to provide any information on request. The Lucerne police is not informed about the high visit. It’s conceivable that Rama X drove on to the Glasi in Hergiswil after the stopover in Horw. He already shopped there last October, as the Glasi posted on Facebook: