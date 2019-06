have you ever interviewed a man with cool, calm focus while he is losing his mind, telling you he likes your eyes, and calling you baby? @4lisaguerrero has ⬇️ https://t.co/QfxQ2JGUEJ

Superb bit of interviewing by @4lisaguerrero exposing this awful charlatan who preys on the most gullible in the States. Needless to say he’s a big #Trump supporter. ‘Would Jesus have bought three private planes to escape the public? Why of course!’ #KennethCopeland https://t.co/0xE5nMJmcx