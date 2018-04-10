Mauro Vivarelli ist beim FC Basel für Videoaufnahmen zuständig, die zur Taktikschulung dienen.

Macht Michael Lang den Abflug auf die Insel?

Alles Wissenswerte rund um den FC Basel gibt's hier in unserem Liveblog. Klicken Sie sich gerne durch die Bilder der Saison...

Beim Trainingsauftakt im Leichtathletikstadion sind die Neuzugänge Fabian Frei und Samuele Campo das Zentrum des Interesses.

19. Spieltag: Zum Abschluss des Jahres gewinnt der FCB mit 2:0 bei GC. Renato Steffen und Albion Qoallaku kommen sich dabei in die Haare und sehen beide Gelb.

