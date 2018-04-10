Mittlerweile kann Eder Balanta zwar wieder mit dem Ball am Fuss trainieren, ein Einsatz gegen den FCZ kommt aber noch zu früh. Komplett integriert ins Mannschaftstraining ist der Kolumbianer noch nicht.
Basel's Eder Balanta during a training session the day before the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first leg soccer match between Switzerland's FC Basel 1893 and England's Manchester City FC on the St. Jakob-Park training ground in Basel, Switzerland, on Monday, February 12, 2018. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas)
© GEORGIOS KEFALAS