This has to be one of the biggest Cup sensations to date!🏆



Promotion League side Etoile Carouge beat FC Basel 1:0 and progress to the next stage 😳



Basel, undefeated in the league, are kicked out by a 3rd division team!#cup #rotblaulive https://t.co/7IEh2XIzb0 pic.twitter.com/eyNvH8XuoU